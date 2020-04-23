All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

1221 Steinburg Lane

1221 Steinburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Steinburg Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
This Open Floorplan home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Laminate floor throughout the house - NO CARPET. Open kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace. Step out the back sliding door into a beautiful fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Steinburg Lane have any available units?
1221 Steinburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Steinburg Lane have?
Some of 1221 Steinburg Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Steinburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Steinburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Steinburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Steinburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1221 Steinburg Lane offer parking?
No, 1221 Steinburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Steinburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Steinburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Steinburg Lane have a pool?
No, 1221 Steinburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Steinburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1221 Steinburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Steinburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Steinburg Lane has units with dishwashers.

