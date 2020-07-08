12141 Macaroon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

KELLER ISD. Gorgeous well cared for one story north facing home in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs just steps away from community pool. Entire interior repainted April 2020. NO CARPET. Beautiful open floorplan features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with split bedroom arrangement with large closets and lots of storage space. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinetry and is open to the family room with a corner ceramic tile fireplace. Master suite with luxury bath and walk in closet overlooks the large backyard updated with natural stone patio. The clean finish dark colors, hand-scraped hardwood floors and high ceilings means this home will not last long!