Location

12141 Macaroon Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
KELLER ISD. Gorgeous well cared for one story north facing home in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs just steps away from community pool. Entire interior repainted April 2020. NO CARPET. Beautiful open floorplan features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with split bedroom arrangement with large closets and lots of storage space. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinetry and is open to the family room with a corner ceramic tile fireplace. Master suite with luxury bath and walk in closet overlooks the large backyard updated with natural stone patio. The clean finish dark colors, hand-scraped hardwood floors and high ceilings means this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12141 Macaroon Lane have any available units?
12141 Macaroon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12141 Macaroon Lane have?
Some of 12141 Macaroon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12141 Macaroon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12141 Macaroon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12141 Macaroon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12141 Macaroon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12141 Macaroon Lane offer parking?
No, 12141 Macaroon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12141 Macaroon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12141 Macaroon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12141 Macaroon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12141 Macaroon Lane has a pool.
Does 12141 Macaroon Lane have accessible units?
No, 12141 Macaroon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12141 Macaroon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12141 Macaroon Lane has units with dishwashers.

