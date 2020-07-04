12140 Toffee

Amenities

Adorable 4 bedroom home in the highly sought out community of Woodland Springs. Great curb appeal. Tiled entry way and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Big open kitchen with SS oven and black dishwasher. Kitchen looks into the nice open living room and comes with a cozy fireplace. Big master suite with a walk in closet and a good size master bath. Two sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms and a study makes this home perfect for the growing family. Nice size backyard with a covered patio