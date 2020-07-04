All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM

12140 Toffee

12140 Toffee Street · No Longer Available
Location

12140 Toffee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Adorable 4 bedroom home in the highly sought out community of Woodland Springs. Great curb appeal. Tiled entry way and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Big open kitchen with SS oven and black dishwasher. Kitchen looks into the nice open living room and comes with a cozy fireplace. Big master suite with a walk in closet and a good size master bath. Two sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms and a study makes this home perfect for the growing family. Nice size backyard with a covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12140 Toffee have any available units?
12140 Toffee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12140 Toffee have?
Some of 12140 Toffee's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12140 Toffee currently offering any rent specials?
12140 Toffee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12140 Toffee pet-friendly?
No, 12140 Toffee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12140 Toffee offer parking?
No, 12140 Toffee does not offer parking.
Does 12140 Toffee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12140 Toffee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12140 Toffee have a pool?
No, 12140 Toffee does not have a pool.
Does 12140 Toffee have accessible units?
No, 12140 Toffee does not have accessible units.
Does 12140 Toffee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12140 Toffee has units with dishwashers.

