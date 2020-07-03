All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

12133 Toffee Street

12133 Toffee Street · No Longer Available
Location

12133 Toffee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautiful Keller ISD Home - This house has lots of windows which absorbs natural light. The main living area and bedrooms are located downstairs. Open kitchen with a breakfast bar. Nice sized game room included upstairs. Nice sized patio located in the back yard. Book your showing today!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st month’s rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5062954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12133 Toffee Street have any available units?
12133 Toffee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 12133 Toffee Street currently offering any rent specials?
12133 Toffee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12133 Toffee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12133 Toffee Street is pet friendly.
Does 12133 Toffee Street offer parking?
No, 12133 Toffee Street does not offer parking.
Does 12133 Toffee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12133 Toffee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12133 Toffee Street have a pool?
No, 12133 Toffee Street does not have a pool.
Does 12133 Toffee Street have accessible units?
No, 12133 Toffee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12133 Toffee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12133 Toffee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12133 Toffee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12133 Toffee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

