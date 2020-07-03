12133 Toffee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Beautiful Keller ISD Home - This house has lots of windows which absorbs natural light. The main living area and bedrooms are located downstairs. Open kitchen with a breakfast bar. Nice sized game room included upstairs. Nice sized patio located in the back yard. Book your showing today!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st month’s rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5062954)