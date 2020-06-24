12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive

Amenities

Located in the sought after neighborhood of Woodland Springs and Keller ISD, this home is priced under market value for updating needs. Take advantage of close proximity to schools, shopping, dining, and highways. Neighborhood amenities include parks, clubhouse, playgrounds, pools, and jogging paths. This one story home possesses immense potential for the savvy home buyer w an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, and natural light. Master suite boasts large tub. Home is well equipped for wheelchair access including widened door ways, flat front porch, portable ramp in garage, and sinks at accessible levels. Kitchen offer large walk in pantry and gas stove. Enjoy sunny days in the backyard w open patio and green space.