Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:56 AM

12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive

12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in the sought after neighborhood of Woodland Springs and Keller ISD, this home is priced under market value for updating needs. Take advantage of close proximity to schools, shopping, dining, and highways. Neighborhood amenities include parks, clubhouse, playgrounds, pools, and jogging paths. This one story home possesses immense potential for the savvy home buyer w an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, and natural light. Master suite boasts large tub. Home is well equipped for wheelchair access including widened door ways, flat front porch, portable ramp in garage, and sinks at accessible levels. Kitchen offer large walk in pantry and gas stove. Enjoy sunny days in the backyard w open patio and green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive have any available units?
12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12133 Tacoma Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

