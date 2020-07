Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Step into this large entry on Ceramic tile. Just to the right is a formal dinning or a great office. The kitchen is open to the family room with a serving bar. The refrigerator stays with the smooth top stove, and dishwasher. The master bath has a garden tub with seperate shower, and walk in closet. Home is half a block for community pool. The home is also for sale. Will be off the market with approved application. THIS PROPERTY ALSO AVAILABLE FOR PURCHACE.