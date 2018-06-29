1201 Kachina Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan basketball court fireplace

Great home brick built in 2006. Spacious open kitchen and living area with a wood-burning fireplace. Pet-friendly home.



3 bedrooms, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

ceiling fans.



2 blocks from schools, the neighborhood has miles of paved walking trails for bikes and hiking. Swimming Pool Basketball court roller hockey ring and fishing ponds all available in the neighborhood.



Great place to raise a family. Easy access to HWY 287 and FM 156



Rent: $1650

Deposit: $1650

Pet Fee: $500



Call 817-681-5290 or Use the Rently system for self showings



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.