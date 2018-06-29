1201 Kachina Lane

Amenities
Great home brick built in 2006. Spacious open kitchen and living area with a wood-burning fireplace. Pet-friendly home.
3 bedrooms, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
ceiling fans.
2 blocks from schools, the neighborhood has miles of paved walking trails for bikes and hiking. Swimming Pool Basketball court roller hockey ring and fishing ponds all available in the neighborhood.
Great place to raise a family. Easy access to HWY 287 and FM 156
Rent: $1650
Deposit: $1650
Pet Fee: $500
Call 817-681-5290 or Use the Rently system for self showings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.