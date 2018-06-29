All apartments in Fort Worth
1201 Kachina Lane

Location

1201 Kachina Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home brick built in 2006. Spacious open kitchen and living area with a wood-burning fireplace. Pet-friendly home.

3 bedrooms, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
ceiling fans.

2 blocks from schools, the neighborhood has miles of paved walking trails for bikes and hiking. Swimming Pool Basketball court roller hockey ring and fishing ponds all available in the neighborhood.

Great place to raise a family. Easy access to HWY 287 and FM 156

Rent: $1650
Deposit: $1650
Pet Fee: $500

Call 817-681-5290 or Use the Rently system for self showings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Kachina Lane have any available units?
1201 Kachina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Kachina Lane have?
Some of 1201 Kachina Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Kachina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Kachina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Kachina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Kachina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Kachina Lane offer parking?
No, 1201 Kachina Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Kachina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Kachina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Kachina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Kachina Lane has a pool.
Does 1201 Kachina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 Kachina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Kachina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Kachina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

