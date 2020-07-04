12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful open floor plan with beautiful stone and brick front and large front porch. Double french doors from the office or study (can also be 4th bedroom) open to large living room that is anchored by brick fireplace. Kitchen is perfectly laid out with island, granite counter tops, large walk in pantry and gas cook top. Master suite is large with wonderful master bath, double vanities and large closet. Large covered brick patio with pull down shade and brick fence at back of the yard. Very close to I35 & Hwy 170, shopping, restaurants, and schools.