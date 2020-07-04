All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:59 AM

12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive

12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful open floor plan with beautiful stone and brick front and large front porch. Double french doors from the office or study (can also be 4th bedroom) open to large living room that is anchored by brick fireplace. Kitchen is perfectly laid out with island, granite counter tops, large walk in pantry and gas cook top. Master suite is large with wonderful master bath, double vanities and large closet. Large covered brick patio with pull down shade and brick fence at back of the yard. Very close to I35 & Hwy 170, shopping, restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have any available units?
12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12005 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University