120 Callender Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CLEAN! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE! This home features double master bedrooms with walk-in and linen closets in each! Also, two living areas! Kitchen has been updated with built in microwave and Corian countertops. Ceramic tile floors in wet areas with upgraded ceramic tile surrounds in both baths--PLUS two vanities per bathroom! Extra closets throughout for additional storage. Convenient to shopping, schools, & freeways. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee $150 due at lease signing, includes 3rd-party pictorial move in report. Ten to verify school & sq footage info. All adults 18+ years must apply. Ten to pay $20 monthly preventative maintenance in addition to rent. 2 year lease considered at reduced rate.