Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

120 Callender Drive

120 Callender Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Callender Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLEAN! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE! This home features double master bedrooms with walk-in and linen closets in each! Also, two living areas! Kitchen has been updated with built in microwave and Corian countertops. Ceramic tile floors in wet areas with upgraded ceramic tile surrounds in both baths--PLUS two vanities per bathroom! Extra closets throughout for additional storage. Convenient to shopping, schools, & freeways. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee $150 due at lease signing, includes 3rd-party pictorial move in report. Ten to verify school & sq footage info. All adults 18+ years must apply. Ten to pay $20 monthly preventative maintenance in addition to rent. 2 year lease considered at reduced rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Callender Drive have any available units?
120 Callender Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Callender Drive have?
Some of 120 Callender Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Callender Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Callender Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Callender Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Callender Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 120 Callender Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Callender Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Callender Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Callender Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Callender Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Callender Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Callender Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Callender Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Callender Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Callender Drive has units with dishwashers.

