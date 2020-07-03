11916 Grizzly Bear Dr

Amenities
Wonderful 4-2-2 in the desirable area of Woodland Springs in Fort Worth, NW ISD! Open concept, bright family room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet-counter space, separate dining area, nice sized 15x14 master with large walk-in closet, and huge backyard. Excellent community has several pools, parks, playgrounds, jogging & biking trails, tennis courts & more! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.