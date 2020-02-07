All apartments in Fort Worth
11880 Moorhen Circle
11880 Moorhen Circle

11880 Moorhen Circle · No Longer Available
11880 Moorhen Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite home, UPDATED 4-2.1-2 with formal dining and game room! Beautiful carpet throughout entire home. Family room with modern fireplace & wood floors opens to large kitchen with breakfast bar, island and SS appliances. Master retreat with updated bath, large sep shower, double vanity. Backs to green-belt - no neighbors behind! Well landscaped back with extended patio. Tandem garage = extra storage. GREAT home for entertaining! This is a MUST SEE!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11880 Moorhen Circle have any available units?
11880 Moorhen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11880 Moorhen Circle have?
Some of 11880 Moorhen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11880 Moorhen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11880 Moorhen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11880 Moorhen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11880 Moorhen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11880 Moorhen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11880 Moorhen Circle offers parking.
Does 11880 Moorhen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11880 Moorhen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11880 Moorhen Circle have a pool?
No, 11880 Moorhen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11880 Moorhen Circle have accessible units?
No, 11880 Moorhen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11880 Moorhen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11880 Moorhen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

