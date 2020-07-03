All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 2 2019

11860 Porcupine

11860 Porcupine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11860 Porcupine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11860 Porcupine Available 05/22/19 Large 4 Bedroom in Villages of Woodland Springs - Spacious 2 story house in Villages of Woodland Springs. Keller ISD. Downstairs has formal dining with laminate floor, eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile and 2 living areas with laminate with double-sided gas fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Fenced back yard with open wooden deck. Access to community pool. No smoking & no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent. Up to 1 pet okay - $500 pet deposit, half refundable at move-out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee. Tenant occupied until around May 15th but can show by appt only.

(RLNE3477588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11860 Porcupine have any available units?
11860 Porcupine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11860 Porcupine have?
Some of 11860 Porcupine's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11860 Porcupine currently offering any rent specials?
11860 Porcupine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11860 Porcupine pet-friendly?
Yes, 11860 Porcupine is pet friendly.
Does 11860 Porcupine offer parking?
No, 11860 Porcupine does not offer parking.
Does 11860 Porcupine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11860 Porcupine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11860 Porcupine have a pool?
Yes, 11860 Porcupine has a pool.
Does 11860 Porcupine have accessible units?
No, 11860 Porcupine does not have accessible units.
Does 11860 Porcupine have units with dishwashers?
No, 11860 Porcupine does not have units with dishwashers.

