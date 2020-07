Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Home in planned community of Villages of Woodland Springs.

Community has multiple swimming pools, water park, walking trails, bike

paths, and catch and release fishing ponds. HOA fees included in monthly

rent. Yard maintenance also included in rent. Additional built in storage

cabinets in garage. Home is very well maintained with new tile and faux wood

flooring throughout. 2 year lease, plus employment, credit, and

background check required.