Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground clubhouse fireplace

A beautiful single story home in Keller ISD with 4 bedrooms, 1 living room and 1 dining room. The house is with in walking distance to schools, parks and pool. Spacious kitchen boasts lots of counter and cabinet space, The house contains a fire place which is of Gas starter type. It includes many common features like club house, green belt, playground and more, Must See!!