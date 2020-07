Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Coming Soon!! Single family home that contains 1998 sq ft and was built in 2006. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open concept great room with tons of natural light. Updated and great curb appeal... Move in ready! This home allows self viewings. Please call today for more information to 254-300-7315.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.