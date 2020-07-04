All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11429 Turning Leaf Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11429 Turning Leaf Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11429 Turning Leaf Trail

11429 Turning Leaf Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11429 Turning Leaf Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bed, 3 bath, 2621 sq. ft. 2 story home in Forney, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful layout. Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and breakfast area. Amazing living room with gorgeous stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Wonderful master retreat features dual vanities, luxurious bath and walk in shower. Elegant formal dining room upon entry. Gameroom/loft area up. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11429 Turning Leaf Trail have any available units?
11429 Turning Leaf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11429 Turning Leaf Trail have?
Some of 11429 Turning Leaf Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11429 Turning Leaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11429 Turning Leaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11429 Turning Leaf Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11429 Turning Leaf Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11429 Turning Leaf Trail offer parking?
No, 11429 Turning Leaf Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11429 Turning Leaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11429 Turning Leaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11429 Turning Leaf Trail have a pool?
No, 11429 Turning Leaf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11429 Turning Leaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 11429 Turning Leaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11429 Turning Leaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 11429 Turning Leaf Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University