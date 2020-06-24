11240 Whispering Brook Ln

Amenities
Beautiful home in planned community of Parks Of Deer Creek. Community features Elementary School, pool with club house, 2 lakes and walking trails. Home has 2 living areas (or additional bedroom), formal dining, 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths. It has an open floor plan with large first level living room with gorgeous rich wood style floors with new base boards, lots of windows plus a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful stained cabinets. FIRST LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM has it all! The 2nd level features 3 large bedrooms with over sized closets and a large second living area that would be perfect for a game room. Tile in common areas. Refrigerator included. NO SMOKING!!