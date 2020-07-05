1117 Mustang Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable one story on a pie shaped lot. . Impeccably maintained!! Beautifully updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops, white cabinets, sleek tile backsplash and black faced appliances. Wood like tile in the entire house. No Carpet!!!!! Looks like a hardware floor but it is real tile. New paint throughout the home. Bathrooms have granite, new faucet fixtures. Enjoy the upcoming spring on your patio. Home is conveniently located in the Sendera Ranch subdivision. Multiple common pools, 25 mins to Fort Worth, 15 minutes to the DFW airport. 5 Minutes to Alliance airport, 10 minutes to The Texas Motor Speedway. Hurry, Hurry this impeccably maintained home will not last long.