Fort Worth, TX
1117 Mustang Ridge Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 AM

1117 Mustang Ridge Drive

1117 Mustang Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Mustang Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable one story on a pie shaped lot. . Impeccably maintained!! Beautifully updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops, white cabinets, sleek tile backsplash and black faced appliances. Wood like tile in the entire house. No Carpet!!!!! Looks like a hardware floor but it is real tile. New paint throughout the home. Bathrooms have granite, new faucet fixtures. Enjoy the upcoming spring on your patio. Home is conveniently located in the Sendera Ranch subdivision. Multiple common pools, 25 mins to Fort Worth, 15 minutes to the DFW airport. 5 Minutes to Alliance airport, 10 minutes to The Texas Motor Speedway. Hurry, Hurry this impeccably maintained home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive have any available units?
1117 Mustang Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Mustang Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Mustang Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

