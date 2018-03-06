11144 Pleasant Wood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140 The Parks of Deer Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Propety offers an open floor plan with split bedrooms. Master bath has seperate garden tub and shower This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane have any available units?
11144 Pleasant Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11144 Pleasant Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane offer parking?
No, 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11144 Pleasant Wood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)