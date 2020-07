Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Open concept house steps from the Trinity River! This 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled back in the established Trinity Trails neighborhood. House comes equipped with a gorgeous covered patio, a two car garage, all kitchen appliances and a Washer and Dryer utility room. Located in a great school district and conveniently located near Ridgmar shopping, restaurants and malls. This will feel like home in no time, schedule a showing today!