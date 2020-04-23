All apartments in Fort Worth
10944 Dillon Street
10944 Dillon Street

10944 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

10944 Dillon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Wow!! Don't miss this charming 3-2-2 home in Chapel Hill with community pool, playground, walking-jogging trails and lake! This move-in ready home has fresh paint, bamboo wood flooring, carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in wet areas. Eat in kitchen with QUARTZ counter tops, updated glass backsplash, new appliances including refrigerator. Enjoy coffee or evening drinks on the large front porch with plenty of room for outdoor living furniture. Covered back porch with low maintenance backyard. 10 minutes to the lake, shopping, restaurants. HOA dues paid by landlord. 12 month lease minimum. One pet on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds. Should be available by first week of June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10944 Dillon Street have any available units?
10944 Dillon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10944 Dillon Street have?
Some of 10944 Dillon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10944 Dillon Street currently offering any rent specials?
10944 Dillon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10944 Dillon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10944 Dillon Street is pet friendly.
Does 10944 Dillon Street offer parking?
Yes, 10944 Dillon Street offers parking.
Does 10944 Dillon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10944 Dillon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10944 Dillon Street have a pool?
Yes, 10944 Dillon Street has a pool.
Does 10944 Dillon Street have accessible units?
No, 10944 Dillon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10944 Dillon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10944 Dillon Street has units with dishwashers.

