10944 Dillon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

Wow!! Don't miss this charming 3-2-2 home in Chapel Hill with community pool, playground, walking-jogging trails and lake! This move-in ready home has fresh paint, bamboo wood flooring, carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in wet areas. Eat in kitchen with QUARTZ counter tops, updated glass backsplash, new appliances including refrigerator. Enjoy coffee or evening drinks on the large front porch with plenty of room for outdoor living furniture. Covered back porch with low maintenance backyard. 10 minutes to the lake, shopping, restaurants. HOA dues paid by landlord. 12 month lease minimum. One pet on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds. Should be available by first week of June.