1093 Grand National Boulevard

Completely remodeled including the roof installed in December 2018. This Beautiful home has 2 spacious living areas, one with a wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors flow throughout. The Master suite has vaulted ceilings and a jetted tub with separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Covered patio in the backyard is ready for those Summer get-togethers and there are 2 community pools with gazebos, parks, trails, and lots of activities in the community. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 per month due with rent. Pets are a case by case basis.