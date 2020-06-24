All apartments in Fort Worth
1093 Grand National Boulevard
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:00 PM

1093 Grand National Boulevard

1093 Grand National Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1093 Grand National Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled including the roof installed in December 2018. This Beautiful home has 2 spacious living areas, one with a wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors flow throughout. The Master suite has vaulted ceilings and a jetted tub with separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Covered patio in the backyard is ready for those Summer get-togethers and there are 2 community pools with gazebos, parks, trails, and lots of activities in the community. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 per month due with rent. Pets are a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Grand National Boulevard have any available units?
1093 Grand National Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1093 Grand National Boulevard have?
Some of 1093 Grand National Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Grand National Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Grand National Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Grand National Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1093 Grand National Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1093 Grand National Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1093 Grand National Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1093 Grand National Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1093 Grand National Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Grand National Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1093 Grand National Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1093 Grand National Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1093 Grand National Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Grand National Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1093 Grand National Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

