Fort Worth, TX
10908 Middleglen Road
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:13 AM

10908 Middleglen Road

10908 Middleglen Road · No Longer Available
Location

10908 Middleglen Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, dining, airports & Fort Worth Downtown! Master suite is nicely sized with lots of natural light, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Separate utility room with built-in shelving for easy storage. Large living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace. Kitchen open to living and family room. Split floor plan perfect for growing families or work from home. Backyard features a covered patio complete with a fan, making it the perfect spot to relax. No pets over 40 lbs allowed.
The community boasts a clubhouse, community pool, greenbelt, park, two playgrounds, & walking & jogging trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10908 Middleglen Road have any available units?
10908 Middleglen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10908 Middleglen Road have?
Some of 10908 Middleglen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10908 Middleglen Road currently offering any rent specials?
10908 Middleglen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 Middleglen Road pet-friendly?
No, 10908 Middleglen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10908 Middleglen Road offer parking?
Yes, 10908 Middleglen Road offers parking.
Does 10908 Middleglen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10908 Middleglen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 Middleglen Road have a pool?
Yes, 10908 Middleglen Road has a pool.
Does 10908 Middleglen Road have accessible units?
No, 10908 Middleglen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 Middleglen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10908 Middleglen Road has units with dishwashers.

