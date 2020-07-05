10908 Middleglen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Conveniently located close to schools, shopping, dining, airports & Fort Worth Downtown! Master suite is nicely sized with lots of natural light, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Separate utility room with built-in shelving for easy storage. Large living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace. Kitchen open to living and family room. Split floor plan perfect for growing families or work from home. Backyard features a covered patio complete with a fan, making it the perfect spot to relax. No pets over 40 lbs allowed.

The community boasts a clubhouse, community pool, greenbelt, park, two playgrounds, & walking & jogging trails!