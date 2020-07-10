All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
109 Berkshire Lane
109 Berkshire Lane

109 Berkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

109 Berkshire Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You must have 5 years of GOOD rental (a broken lease is not good rental history), No Pets, A Job making 3 times the rent & no major criminal background to lease this house. You must see the house in person in order to put in an application for it. You must be in this country legally. Like my Facebook picture, the pictures I have for this house make it look better than it actually is. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. We are doing nothing to make this house any better than it is. Conditionally, it is in AS-IS condition.. Just wanting you to know the facts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Berkshire Lane have any available units?
109 Berkshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 109 Berkshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Berkshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Berkshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 109 Berkshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 109 Berkshire Lane offer parking?
No, 109 Berkshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 109 Berkshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Berkshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Berkshire Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Berkshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Berkshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Berkshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Berkshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Berkshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Berkshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Berkshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

