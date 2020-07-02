10881 Hawks Landing Road

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home that feels like NEW and ready for its new owners in the great NorthWest ISD. Backing up to a GREENBELT this home has many stand out features. A statement fireplace in the cozy living room, granite counter tops with an island in your over-sized kitchen, REFRIGERATOR a large walk in utility are just to name a few. Master bedroom has a private ensuite bathroom including walk in shower, double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Covered patio for your grill and a grassy area to play all backed up to a stunning and peaceful greenbelt. A fun filled park and refreshing community pool is right down the road for your hot summer days.