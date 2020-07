Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 full bath home ready for move in! Open Floorplan. Spacious Kitchen with an abundance of cabinets overlooking living room and boosts a warm and inviting wood burning fireplace. Wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. 4th bedroom could be an office or playroom. Split bedrooms, large master suite with spacious master closet. Covered patio is great for the summer nights of entertaining. Pets are on case by case basis.