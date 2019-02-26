108 Flaxseed Lane

Amenities
At 1,400sf this Westpoint addition home has been well-loved and is available just in time to start the new year off right! The open living area has a wood-burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. The kitchen offers ample counter space and features an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Spacious master bedroom with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Sunroom located off the living area leads out into the large backyard that is perfect for all outdoor activities and entertainment. Owner to approve any and all pets!