108 Flaxseed Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

108 Flaxseed Lane

108 Flaxseed Lane · No Longer Available
Location

108 Flaxseed Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
At 1,400sf this Westpoint addition home has been well-loved and is available just in time to start the new year off right! The open living area has a wood-burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. The kitchen offers ample counter space and features an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Spacious master bedroom with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Sunroom located off the living area leads out into the large backyard that is perfect for all outdoor activities and entertainment. Owner to approve any and all pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Flaxseed Lane have any available units?
108 Flaxseed Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Flaxseed Lane have?
Some of 108 Flaxseed Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Flaxseed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Flaxseed Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Flaxseed Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Flaxseed Lane is pet friendly.
Does 108 Flaxseed Lane offer parking?
Yes, 108 Flaxseed Lane offers parking.
Does 108 Flaxseed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Flaxseed Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Flaxseed Lane have a pool?
No, 108 Flaxseed Lane does not have a pool.
Does 108 Flaxseed Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Flaxseed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Flaxseed Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Flaxseed Lane has units with dishwashers.

