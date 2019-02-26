108 Flaxseed Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

At 1,400sf this Westpoint addition home has been well-loved and is available just in time to start the new year off right! The open living area has a wood-burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. The kitchen offers ample counter space and features an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Spacious master bedroom with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Sunroom located off the living area leads out into the large backyard that is perfect for all outdoor activities and entertainment. Owner to approve any and all pets!