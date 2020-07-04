10729 Bing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Chapel Creek Ranch
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom home features a large living room and dining area on the first floor with hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has black appliances and and is perfect for a large family. Upstairs opens up to a second living area and two bedrooms. The master suite is a great size with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with separate shower and tub. This home is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
