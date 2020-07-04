10729 Bing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom home features a large living room and dining area on the first floor with hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen has black appliances and and is perfect for a large family. Upstairs opens up to a second living area and two bedrooms. The master suite is a great size with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with separate shower and tub. This home is a must see.