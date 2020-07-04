All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10636 Vista Heights Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10636 Vista Heights Blvd
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:14 PM

10636 Vista Heights Blvd

10636 Vista Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10636 Vista Heights Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious move in ready home located in desirable Vista Heights neighborhood. Single story, 3 bedroom and 2 bath with carpet and vinyl flooring, wood burning fireplace and central heat and air, kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and disposal, separate utility area and full washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage and fenced back yard with patio area. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

**OWNER TO APPROVE PETS**

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=XxWIdWuzCP&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 Vista Heights Blvd have any available units?
10636 Vista Heights Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 Vista Heights Blvd have?
Some of 10636 Vista Heights Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 Vista Heights Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10636 Vista Heights Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 Vista Heights Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10636 Vista Heights Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10636 Vista Heights Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10636 Vista Heights Blvd offers parking.
Does 10636 Vista Heights Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10636 Vista Heights Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 Vista Heights Blvd have a pool?
No, 10636 Vista Heights Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10636 Vista Heights Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10636 Vista Heights Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 Vista Heights Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10636 Vista Heights Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University