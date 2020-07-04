10636 Vista Heights Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious move in ready home located in desirable Vista Heights neighborhood. Single story, 3 bedroom and 2 bath with carpet and vinyl flooring, wood burning fireplace and central heat and air, kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and disposal, separate utility area and full washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage and fenced back yard with patio area. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



**OWNER TO APPROVE PETS**



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=XxWIdWuzCP&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com