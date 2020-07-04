10501 Horn Frog St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House is located on a desirable, large corner lot and is close to the park with a playground and covered pavilion. The exterior is impressive from the curb and includes combinations of siding, brick and stone. New carpet installed April 2019! This open concept floor plan features 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms, and a large kitchen and laundry room. The living room and dining room can be flipped if the tenant prefers to have the fireplace in the living room. The second living area is an upstairs loft that is currently used as an office. The spacious master suite has 2 vanities and sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard with patio, fruit trees and plenty of room for projects or play. Monthly income must be three times monthly rent.