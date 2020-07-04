All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:08 AM

10501 Horn Frog St

10501 Horn Frog Street · No Longer Available
Location

10501 Horn Frog Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House is located on a desirable, large corner lot and is close to the park with a playground and covered pavilion. The exterior is impressive from the curb and includes combinations of siding, brick and stone. New carpet installed April 2019! This open concept floor plan features 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms, and a large kitchen and laundry room. The living room and dining room can be flipped if the tenant prefers to have the fireplace in the living room. The second living area is an upstairs loft that is currently used as an office. The spacious master suite has 2 vanities and sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard with patio, fruit trees and plenty of room for projects or play. Monthly income must be three times monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 Horn Frog St have any available units?
10501 Horn Frog St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10501 Horn Frog St have?
Some of 10501 Horn Frog St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 Horn Frog St currently offering any rent specials?
10501 Horn Frog St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 Horn Frog St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10501 Horn Frog St is pet friendly.
Does 10501 Horn Frog St offer parking?
Yes, 10501 Horn Frog St offers parking.
Does 10501 Horn Frog St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10501 Horn Frog St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 Horn Frog St have a pool?
No, 10501 Horn Frog St does not have a pool.
Does 10501 Horn Frog St have accessible units?
No, 10501 Horn Frog St does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 Horn Frog St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10501 Horn Frog St has units with dishwashers.

