Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10476 Hideaway Trail Available 08/03/19 NWISD-EATON HIGH 4 bedroom - Single story home, corner lot with lots of room. The living room is big with lots of windows and opens to the eat in kitchen. The master bedroom has large bath and walk in closet.. Split plan w the 3 BdRm in front with a full bath in between. This home also has a flexible space that can be used as 2nd living or formal dining or toy room. This home has fresh paint thru out and newer carpeting. This home is located in Watersbend, a community with awesome swimming area, sports fields, and clubhouse.



(RLNE3491305)