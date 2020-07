Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

Move in Ready Open Concept Large living with nice fireplace. Open kitchen & breakfast area. The split Master has a large walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks. FRESH PAINT throughout and its waiting for a nice family. Within walking distance to elementary school. Very Convenient to shopping. Community Pool and Park. This house will not last long so call to schedule a tour today.

Contact us to schedule a showing.