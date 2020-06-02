10428 Bradshaw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Vista West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
David Weekly was the builders of this darling house. There is a covered front and rear porches. This is a very open floor plan.This features a large master with garden tub and separate shower with a large walk in closet. Ceramic tile in wet area. Gas cooking. full sprinkler system. Lots of closets. Garage door opener. re-wired for security. Show and Bring Offers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
