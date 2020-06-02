All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10428 Bradshaw Drive

10428 Bradshaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10428 Bradshaw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
David Weekly was the builders of this darling house. There is a covered front and rear porches. This is a very open floor plan.This features a large master with garden tub and separate shower with a large walk in closet. Ceramic tile in wet area. Gas cooking. full sprinkler system. Lots of closets. Garage door opener. re-wired for security. Show and Bring Offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10428 Bradshaw Drive have any available units?
10428 Bradshaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10428 Bradshaw Drive have?
Some of 10428 Bradshaw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10428 Bradshaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10428 Bradshaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10428 Bradshaw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10428 Bradshaw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10428 Bradshaw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10428 Bradshaw Drive offers parking.
Does 10428 Bradshaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10428 Bradshaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10428 Bradshaw Drive have a pool?
No, 10428 Bradshaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10428 Bradshaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 10428 Bradshaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10428 Bradshaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10428 Bradshaw Drive has units with dishwashers.

