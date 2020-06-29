1041 East Lowden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1,199 rent- owner running ONE MONTH FREE SPECIAL!! Your first month is free



Prime Location-Cozy 3 bed 1 bath home Move in Ready!

Right off 35W, less than 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth! Perfect for commuters. Marble-styled floors and carpet throughout. Updated bathroom and sleek minimal kitchen design. This is a pet friendly home with a large backyard. Pet fee is $250/pet



** $1099 is the average rent over 1 year with the special.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.