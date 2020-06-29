All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1041 East Lowden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1041 East Lowden Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 East Lowden Street

1041 East Lowden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1041 East Lowden Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,199 rent- owner running ONE MONTH FREE SPECIAL!! Your first month is free

Prime Location-Cozy 3 bed 1 bath home Move in Ready!
Right off 35W, less than 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth! Perfect for commuters. Marble-styled floors and carpet throughout. Updated bathroom and sleek minimal kitchen design. This is a pet friendly home with a large backyard. Pet fee is $250/pet

** $1099 is the average rent over 1 year with the special.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 East Lowden Street have any available units?
1041 East Lowden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1041 East Lowden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1041 East Lowden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 East Lowden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 East Lowden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1041 East Lowden Street offer parking?
No, 1041 East Lowden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1041 East Lowden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 East Lowden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 East Lowden Street have a pool?
No, 1041 East Lowden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1041 East Lowden Street have accessible units?
No, 1041 East Lowden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 East Lowden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 East Lowden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 East Lowden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 East Lowden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University