Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10401 Donnis Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

10401 Donnis Dr

10401 Donnis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10401 Donnis Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
Spacious home on corner lot in Keller ISD. Open-concept floor plan is great for entertaining. Large kitchen offers plenty of counter space. Master bedroom on first floor with 3 separate large bedrooms upstairs as well as a large game room. Home is located near community amenities. Relax under the covered front porch. Short walk to the community pool and park. Mandatory enrollment in filter program required. See transaction desk for qualifying criteria. Tenant to furnish frig. Breed restrictions. Ask me how you might qualify for $0 deposit. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 Donnis Dr have any available units?
10401 Donnis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 Donnis Dr have?
Some of 10401 Donnis Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 Donnis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Donnis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Donnis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10401 Donnis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10401 Donnis Dr offer parking?
No, 10401 Donnis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10401 Donnis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Donnis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Donnis Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10401 Donnis Dr has a pool.
Does 10401 Donnis Dr have accessible units?
No, 10401 Donnis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Donnis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 Donnis Dr has units with dishwashers.

