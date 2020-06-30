10401 Donnis Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool

Spacious home on corner lot in Keller ISD. Open-concept floor plan is great for entertaining. Large kitchen offers plenty of counter space. Master bedroom on first floor with 3 separate large bedrooms upstairs as well as a large game room. Home is located near community amenities. Relax under the covered front porch. Short walk to the community pool and park. Mandatory enrollment in filter program required. See transaction desk for qualifying criteria. Tenant to furnish frig. Breed restrictions. Ask me how you might qualify for $0 deposit. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify schools.