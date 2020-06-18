10400 Hideaway Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This great house boasts a study off the entry, which leads you to the formal dining area. Good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and storage. Kitchen is open to the living area. The master bedroom sits in the back of the house with a walk in closet and attached master suit. Secondary bedrooms are toward the front of the house, and share a full sized bathroom. The open patio and fully fenced in backyard complete this wonderful home.Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.