Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:54 AM

10329 Little Falls Trail

10329 Little Falls Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10329 Little Falls Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME! Be the first to live here. New completed construction. Well sought after 1 story home with 3 beds and 2 baths. Kitchen includes new appliances: refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Brand new washer and dryer included. Kitchen has a beautiful breakfast dining area. Very close to elementary school, Lizzie Curtis. Great location to live, close to Alliance shopping center, Costco, Target, hospitals, and shopping malls (Tanger Outlet). Enjoy and walk to the beautiful community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10329 Little Falls Trail have any available units?
10329 Little Falls Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10329 Little Falls Trail have?
Some of 10329 Little Falls Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10329 Little Falls Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10329 Little Falls Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10329 Little Falls Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10329 Little Falls Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10329 Little Falls Trail offer parking?
No, 10329 Little Falls Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10329 Little Falls Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10329 Little Falls Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10329 Little Falls Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10329 Little Falls Trail has a pool.
Does 10329 Little Falls Trail have accessible units?
No, 10329 Little Falls Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10329 Little Falls Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10329 Little Falls Trail has units with dishwashers.

