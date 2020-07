Amenities

10312 Bradshaw Dr Fort Worth TX 76108 - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a Front Study and a Playroom that could be used as Bedrooms with no Closet. This Home features Granite Counter tops with Ceramic Tile Backslash, custom cabinetry, and under mount sink. The large family room is highlighted by gorgeous windows that look out to a large covered patio. Home also has a fenced yard with sprinkler system. A must see!



