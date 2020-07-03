All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10302 Little Valley Rd

10302 Little Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

10302 Little Valley Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable 1-1 Duplex in Ft Worth, White Settlement ISD! Spacious rooms, granite countertops, pretty flooring, neutral colors & so much more! The entry opens to a large family room with a classic brick woodburning fireplace. To the left is a roomy dining nook with a breakfast bar & peek-a-boo window to the kitchen. A skylight floods the kitchen with natural light which features beautiful granite, a tumble stone backsplash, built-in microwave & refrigerator included! The master bedroom has a charming, oversized bath with an extended granite vanity and a jetted tub with mosaic tiled dÃ©cor. Lovely backyard has a storage building & a 2 car carport. Easy access to highways and just minutes from Lake Worth Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10302 Little Valley Rd have any available units?
10302 Little Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10302 Little Valley Rd have?
Some of 10302 Little Valley Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10302 Little Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10302 Little Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10302 Little Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10302 Little Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10302 Little Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10302 Little Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 10302 Little Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10302 Little Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10302 Little Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 10302 Little Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10302 Little Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 10302 Little Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10302 Little Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10302 Little Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.

