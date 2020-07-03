10302 Little Valley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Adorable 1-1 Duplex in Ft Worth, White Settlement ISD! Spacious rooms, granite countertops, pretty flooring, neutral colors & so much more! The entry opens to a large family room with a classic brick woodburning fireplace. To the left is a roomy dining nook with a breakfast bar & peek-a-boo window to the kitchen. A skylight floods the kitchen with natural light which features beautiful granite, a tumble stone backsplash, built-in microwave & refrigerator included! The master bedroom has a charming, oversized bath with an extended granite vanity and a jetted tub with mosaic tiled dÃ©cor. Lovely backyard has a storage building & a 2 car carport. Easy access to highways and just minutes from Lake Worth Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.