Fort Worth, TX
1028 Salt Creek Trail
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1028 Salt Creek Trail

1028 Salt Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1028 Salt Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available July 1! Gorgeous wood-laminate=NO carpeting, anywhere! Over 1,900-sq.ft, 4BD-2BA-2GA in desirable Eagle MTN-Saginaw ISD. Quick walk to Chisholm Elem! Split-BDRMs, EACH with walk-in closets. Easy entertaining with open kitchen-LR-DR. MSTR on private-wing boasts oversized closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower! Central-air, gas-starter FP, ceiling fans throughout, wood fenced yard, irrigation system, too! HOA features pools (2), park, rec-center, ALL included! Super-fast access to 287, 820 & 35W. Pets: case-by-case [375.EA. Non-Refund.]. Landlord pays HOA. Tenant's own W,D, fridge, yard care & Renter's Insurance. No smoking, vouchers nor evictions. Apply, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Salt Creek Trail have any available units?
1028 Salt Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Salt Creek Trail have?
Some of 1028 Salt Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Salt Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Salt Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Salt Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Salt Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Salt Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Salt Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 1028 Salt Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Salt Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Salt Creek Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1028 Salt Creek Trail has a pool.
Does 1028 Salt Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 1028 Salt Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Salt Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Salt Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

