1028 Salt Creek Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available July 1! Gorgeous wood-laminate=NO carpeting, anywhere! Over 1,900-sq.ft, 4BD-2BA-2GA in desirable Eagle MTN-Saginaw ISD. Quick walk to Chisholm Elem! Split-BDRMs, EACH with walk-in closets. Easy entertaining with open kitchen-LR-DR. MSTR on private-wing boasts oversized closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower! Central-air, gas-starter FP, ceiling fans throughout, wood fenced yard, irrigation system, too! HOA features pools (2), park, rec-center, ALL included! Super-fast access to 287, 820 & 35W. Pets: case-by-case [375.EA. Non-Refund.]. Landlord pays HOA. Tenant's own W,D, fridge, yard care & Renter's Insurance. No smoking, vouchers nor evictions. Apply, today!