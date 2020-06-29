10250 Maverick Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex in progress. Fenced yard with covered carport. Washer-dryer connections located in utility room. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. One small pet considered under 25 lbs on case by case- no aggressive breeds accepted. Parking available for a maximum of 2 vehicles only. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.