3 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex in progress. Fenced yard with covered carport. Washer-dryer connections located in utility room. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. One small pet considered under 25 lbs on case by case- no aggressive breeds accepted. Parking available for a maximum of 2 vehicles only. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10250 Maverick Drive have any available units?
10250 Maverick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10250 Maverick Drive have?
Some of 10250 Maverick Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10250 Maverick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10250 Maverick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10250 Maverick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10250 Maverick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10250 Maverick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10250 Maverick Drive offers parking.
Does 10250 Maverick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10250 Maverick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10250 Maverick Drive have a pool?
No, 10250 Maverick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10250 Maverick Drive have accessible units?
No, 10250 Maverick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10250 Maverick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10250 Maverick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)