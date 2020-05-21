All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:38 PM

10236 Fox Springs Drive

10236 Fox Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10236 Fox Springs Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Step into this BRAND NEW spacious home that offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a beautiful living area with natural light throughout, which makes it great for entertaining. Tile has been placed throughout the kitchen, living area, dining room, and entry way. The gourmet KITCHEN boasts granite countertops throughout that would allow you to prepare any fabulous meal. Enjoy a bathroom with elaborate attention to detail where you will find a walk in shower and garden tub. This one will go fast so call and schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10236 Fox Springs Drive have any available units?
10236 Fox Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10236 Fox Springs Drive have?
Some of 10236 Fox Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10236 Fox Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10236 Fox Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10236 Fox Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10236 Fox Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10236 Fox Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10236 Fox Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 10236 Fox Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10236 Fox Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10236 Fox Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 10236 Fox Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10236 Fox Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 10236 Fox Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10236 Fox Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10236 Fox Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

