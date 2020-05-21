10236 Fox Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Step into this BRAND NEW spacious home that offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a beautiful living area with natural light throughout, which makes it great for entertaining. Tile has been placed throughout the kitchen, living area, dining room, and entry way. The gourmet KITCHEN boasts granite countertops throughout that would allow you to prepare any fabulous meal. Enjoy a bathroom with elaborate attention to detail where you will find a walk in shower and garden tub. This one will go fast so call and schedule a tour today!