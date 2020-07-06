10225 Fossil Valley Drive

Amenities

Exceptional One Story Home, fully updated, impeccably maintained in North Fort Worth - Amazing 1 story Home in Northwest ISD, 1,839 sqft 3 beds, 2 baths. Granite Kitchen counter-tops and large walk-in pantry in kitchen. New Flooring, Pergo Wood laminate, new carpet in the bedrooms. Custom painted throughout home, Epoxy painted Garage floors with custom shelving, painted garage walls with insulated garage doors. Spacious family room and open floor plan makes it great for lots of gatherings. Also includes a great exterior bonus, Pergola Covered Patio - Great for outdoor BBQ! HOA includes, Private Pond, Swimming Pool, and Park to enjoy. The brand new SS Refrigerator (>$2k) and Washer and Dryer are included with the Home.



