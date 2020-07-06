All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
10225 Fossil Valley Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:25 AM

10225 Fossil Valley Drive

10225 Fossil Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10225 Fossil Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exceptional One Story Home, fully updated, impeccably maintained in North Fort Worth - Amazing 1 story Home in Northwest ISD, 1,839 sqft 3 beds, 2 baths. Granite Kitchen counter-tops and large walk-in pantry in kitchen. New Flooring, Pergo Wood laminate, new carpet in the bedrooms. Custom painted throughout home, Epoxy painted Garage floors with custom shelving, painted garage walls with insulated garage doors. Spacious family room and open floor plan makes it great for lots of gatherings. Also includes a great exterior bonus, Pergola Covered Patio - Great for outdoor BBQ! HOA includes, Private Pond, Swimming Pool, and Park to enjoy. The brand new SS Refrigerator (>$2k) and Washer and Dryer are included with the Home.

(RLNE4950769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Fossil Valley Drive have any available units?
10225 Fossil Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 Fossil Valley Drive have?
Some of 10225 Fossil Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Fossil Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Fossil Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Fossil Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Fossil Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Fossil Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10225 Fossil Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 10225 Fossil Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10225 Fossil Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Fossil Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10225 Fossil Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 10225 Fossil Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 10225 Fossil Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Fossil Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10225 Fossil Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

