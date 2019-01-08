All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

10201 Pear Street

10201 Pear Street · No Longer Available
Location

10201 Pear Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
LOVELY, Family Home in highly sought after Keller ISD. Very nice established neighborhood. Large Home with space for everyone. Over sized secondary bedrooms. Open floor plan. Kitchen w built in Microwave, and loads of counter and cabinet space. Family Room with Fireplace. Master bath w dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. WI closets. 2nd Floor features large game room, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Ceiling fans. Vaulted Ceilings. Decorative Lighting. Location convenient to I35 and N Beach. Pets Case-by-Case Basis. No Aggressive Breeds. Submit TAR app. $50 App Fee Per Adult. Copy of DL and 2 Recent pay stubs. Agent or client to Verify schools and room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 Pear Street have any available units?
10201 Pear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10201 Pear Street have?
Some of 10201 Pear Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 Pear Street currently offering any rent specials?
10201 Pear Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 Pear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10201 Pear Street is pet friendly.
Does 10201 Pear Street offer parking?
Yes, 10201 Pear Street offers parking.
Does 10201 Pear Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10201 Pear Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 Pear Street have a pool?
No, 10201 Pear Street does not have a pool.
Does 10201 Pear Street have accessible units?
No, 10201 Pear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 Pear Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10201 Pear Street has units with dishwashers.

