10201 Pear Street

Amenities
LOVELY, Family Home in highly sought after Keller ISD. Very nice established neighborhood. Large Home with space for everyone. Over sized secondary bedrooms. Open floor plan. Kitchen w built in Microwave, and loads of counter and cabinet space. Family Room with Fireplace. Master bath w dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. WI closets. 2nd Floor features large game room, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Ceiling fans. Vaulted Ceilings. Decorative Lighting. Location convenient to I35 and N Beach. Pets Case-by-Case Basis. No Aggressive Breeds. Submit TAR app. $50 App Fee Per Adult. Copy of DL and 2 Recent pay stubs. Agent or client to Verify schools and room sizes.