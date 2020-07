Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated 1 story, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just minutes away from Magnolia, Downtown Fort Worth, the Medical District and so much more. Modern open concept living space with a sleek kitchen design fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home has security system installed and a privacy fenced backyard. Come and see this home today!