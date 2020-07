Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated fourplex units are available for lease now. Equipped with wood floor, brand new appliances. The property is gated, equipped with security cameras and parking is assigned. Refrigerators also are provided in each unit. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom units are perfect for small family or individuals. Schedule a viewing to this cute community!