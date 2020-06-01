All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10129 Chapel Rock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10129 Chapel Rock Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:52 AM

10129 Chapel Rock Road

10129 Chapel Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10129 Chapel Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
10129 Chapel Rock Road Available 06/25/20 GORGEOUS Single Family Home 3BR /2.5 BATH/ 2Car Garage. Open concept floor plan with two living room areas. Dark wood-like flooring through- out downstairs....Perfect Location - Coming SOON!!! APPLY TODAY~

Beautifully updated Three Bedroom Two and Half Bathroom Home in a super convenient location. Minutes to I-30 and 820. Two Living Areas, Dining room, Kitchen, walk-in pantry , large laundry room with full size W/D connection, Bonus room upstairs, Master Bedroom w/ Large walk-in closet, Large Fenced Back Yard, Two Car Garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME FEATURING:
1992 Sq Ft (+/-)
3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Living Areas
Dining Area
Kitchen
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Master Bedroom
Carpet and Vinyl Plank Flooring
Large Backyard
2 Car Garage
Pet Friendly.

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

View all available properties at http://www.turnkeydfw.com

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

(RLNE3953962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10129 Chapel Rock Road have any available units?
10129 Chapel Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10129 Chapel Rock Road have?
Some of 10129 Chapel Rock Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10129 Chapel Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
10129 Chapel Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10129 Chapel Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10129 Chapel Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 10129 Chapel Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 10129 Chapel Rock Road offers parking.
Does 10129 Chapel Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10129 Chapel Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10129 Chapel Rock Road have a pool?
No, 10129 Chapel Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 10129 Chapel Rock Road have accessible units?
Yes, 10129 Chapel Rock Road has accessible units.
Does 10129 Chapel Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10129 Chapel Rock Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University