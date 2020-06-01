Amenities

10129 Chapel Rock Road Available 06/25/20 GORGEOUS Single Family Home 3BR /2.5 BATH/ 2Car Garage. Open concept floor plan with two living room areas. Dark wood-like flooring through- out downstairs....Perfect Location - Coming SOON!!! APPLY TODAY~



Beautifully updated Three Bedroom Two and Half Bathroom Home in a super convenient location. Minutes to I-30 and 820. Two Living Areas, Dining room, Kitchen, walk-in pantry , large laundry room with full size W/D connection, Bonus room upstairs, Master Bedroom w/ Large walk-in closet, Large Fenced Back Yard, Two Car Garage



BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME FEATURING:

1992 Sq Ft (+/-)

3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Living Areas

Dining Area

Kitchen

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

Master Bedroom

Carpet and Vinyl Plank Flooring

Large Backyard

2 Car Garage

Pet Friendly.



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



View all available properties at http://www.turnkeydfw.com



"Keeping you happy in your home"



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.



IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.



IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.



THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**



