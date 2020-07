Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

This gorgeous high ceiling home provides lots of natural light. It has Hardwoods in the living room and and wood tile in bedrooms. Located at a highly Desirable Neighborhood in Northwest ISD. Solar Screens all around.

HOA to include pool, basketball, walking trails, playground. Refrigerator is provided. House will be ready to show from Jan 20.