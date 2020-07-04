10104 Cougar Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Charming stone and brick home with GREAT curb appeal. 4 Bedroom 2 baths in the coveted Blue Haze and Brewer Schools. Huge Family room with soaring ceilings and backlit plant ledge. Newer bamboo flooring throughout. Newer paint. Newer ceramic tile in all wet areas. Nice size lush backyard with large covered patio. Cooks delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Recessed lighting. Contrasting cabinets with updated hardware. Front bedroom is ideal as a bedroom or office. Elegant master suite with gardent tub and separate ceramic tile shower. GREAT HOME at a GREAT PRICE. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!