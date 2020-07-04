All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10104 Cougar Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10104 Cougar Trail
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:15 AM

10104 Cougar Trail

10104 Cougar Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10104 Cougar Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Charming stone and brick home with GREAT curb appeal. 4 Bedroom 2 baths in the coveted Blue Haze and Brewer Schools. Huge Family room with soaring ceilings and backlit plant ledge. Newer bamboo flooring throughout. Newer paint. Newer ceramic tile in all wet areas. Nice size lush backyard with large covered patio. Cooks delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Recessed lighting. Contrasting cabinets with updated hardware. Front bedroom is ideal as a bedroom or office. Elegant master suite with gardent tub and separate ceramic tile shower. GREAT HOME at a GREAT PRICE. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 Cougar Trail have any available units?
10104 Cougar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10104 Cougar Trail have?
Some of 10104 Cougar Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Cougar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Cougar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Cougar Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10104 Cougar Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10104 Cougar Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10104 Cougar Trail offers parking.
Does 10104 Cougar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10104 Cougar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Cougar Trail have a pool?
No, 10104 Cougar Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10104 Cougar Trail have accessible units?
No, 10104 Cougar Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Cougar Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 Cougar Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University