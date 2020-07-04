Absolutely Charming stone and brick home with GREAT curb appeal. 4 Bedroom 2 baths in the coveted Blue Haze and Brewer Schools. Huge Family room with soaring ceilings and backlit plant ledge. Newer bamboo flooring throughout. Newer paint. Newer ceramic tile in all wet areas. Nice size lush backyard with large covered patio. Cooks delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Recessed lighting. Contrasting cabinets with updated hardware. Front bedroom is ideal as a bedroom or office. Elegant master suite with gardent tub and separate ceramic tile shower. GREAT HOME at a GREAT PRICE. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10104 Cougar Trail have any available units?
10104 Cougar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10104 Cougar Trail have?
Some of 10104 Cougar Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Cougar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Cougar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.