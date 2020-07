Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

1920's craftsman style home that has just been completely renovated. Welcoming large front porch, with attached deck accessible from the kitchen and master bedroom. Beautiful refinished original antique pine wood floors, new HVAC, new windows, new kitchen appliances. It will be like renting a brand new custom home! Don't miss this! Agents to verify all information. For Showing Instructions and Applications please see private remarks.